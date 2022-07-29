“We have focused on this area for the past few years,” he said. “In my book, you don’t want to get into drug design if you aren’t first focused on mechanisms — drug design requires an understanding of how proteins work and how this function can be blocked, enhanced or modified by certain compounds.”

This is the guiding principle in Skiniotis’ lab as he and his team pursue the next generation of molecules that bind to receptors that trip off a desired cellular response.

“Understanding a protein’s structure allows you to understand its mechanism of action; anything that affects the structure can lead to dysfunction and potentially disease.”

They’re involved in designing these receptor-binding molecules, known as ligands, for three receptor proteins: the opioid receptor, the serotonin receptor and the cannabinoid receptor. Why? Each one has huge potential in treating or assuaging symptoms of human disease, but each also has drawbacks.

“Opioids are great analgesics, but they have severe side effects, the most serious of which is suppression of breathing, which is why people die when they overdose,” said Skiniotis.

But what if the opioid receptor could be targeted to trigger only the pain-mitigating effect, while the molecular pathway that compromises breathing remained silent? That’s why structural specificity and understanding mechanisms — down to the atom — is so crucial for drug design.

“We’re trying to make brand new compounds that elicit only desired effects for human health,” Skiniotis said. That same premise applies to his research on the serotonin receptor. Studies have shown that micro doses of the drug lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD, which targets the serotonin receptor, can effectively treat post-traumatic stress disorder. “So the question is, can we identify ligands that are good at treating post-traumatic stress disorder by hitting the serotonin receptor without triggering hallucinogenic properties?”

Similarly, he asks whether it might be possible to harness the structural nuance of the cannabinoid receptor to selectively activate the pain-dampening properties without the person feeling intoxicated?

“I cannot tell you, ‘Yes, we have new drugs that will work for sure,’ or even that this idea will be a success in the near future,” said Skiniotis. “But I can tell you that we have new promising and highly specific ligands that we’re testing and that we’re using cryo-EM to continue to finesse the structures of these molecules. Through these ligands, we have started exploring the basic properties of biology so that, perhaps, one day, there will be new drugs that can make a difference.”