The science of figuring out who’s already had COVID-19

Pathologist and immunologist Scott Boyd, MD, PhD, had also been eyeing the developing situation in China early in the pandemic. Boyd specializes in studying how the human immune system responds to viral infection and allergies. He’s particularly interested in the role of antibodies — the protective molecules generated by immune cells called B cells. And he was worried.

It was becoming clear that Stanford should also develop another critically important test designed not to detect an active infection, but a past infection of the new coronavirus. Called a serology test, it looks for the presence of antibodies against the virus in the blood of seemingly healthy people.

Learning how many people may have already been infected is an important step not just in understanding the evolution of the pandemic in California, but also learning whether a past infection can protect against, or decrease the severity, of a subsequent infection with the same virus.

It may also help researchers and physicians understand why some infected people become very ill and die and others exhibit few if any symptoms, as well as how long an infected person might be contagious.

Boyd began talking to Taia Wang, MD, PhD, an infectious disease expert and assistant professor of microbiology and immunology, and Peter Kim, PhD, the Virginia and D.K. Ludwig Professor of Biochemistry. Wang and Boyd brainstormed about how to develop the serology test, which uses a technique called an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, or ELISA, while Abigail Powell, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar in Kim’s laboratory, generated fragments of the virus’s “spike” protein, which enables the virus to bind to human cells and enter them.

Boyd and his colleagues, including postdoctoral scholar Katharina Roeltgen, PhD, then used the protein to develop, test and implement a serology assay in Stanford’s Anatomic Pathology and Clinical Laboratories that can detect the presence of two types of antibodies — IgG and IgM — that recognize and bind to the receptor binding domain on the spike protein.

“During the last two weeks of March, Katharina and I were working 16-hour days,” Boyd said. “Each round of experiments takes four or five hours, and then we’d tweak some conditions and try again. It was a period of intense work. But we were up and running with the test in the clinic by April 7.”

Initially, the test was primarily used for Stanford patients but it was soon also used for Stanford Health Care and Stanford Children’s Health employees.

Although other commercially available serology tests have struggled to provide the sensitivity and specificity necessary to deliver reliable results, the Stanford test succeeded, delivering about one false positive in every 500 tests, and detecting antibodies in 97% of patients with confirmed infection three weeks after the onset of symptoms.

“Despite the pressure, the idea of not delivering the tools our physicians and researchers needed to care for our patients and employees never came up,” Zehnder said. “There has been a sense of, ‘This is what we were trained to do, and we will make it happen.’ It is a good feeling to be part of an organization that responds so well to this type of challenge.”

Puzzling out the specifics of immunity

Now Boyd and his colleagues are trying to learn what it all means. Does the presence of antibodies protect against subsequent infection? Recent research in non-human primates implies it does. But if so, how long do the antibodies, and the protection last? How can we use what we’ve learned to develop the best, longest-lasting vaccines? And how do we respond to other pandemics likely to arise in the next years or decades?

“In many ways, the very earliest days of the pandemic were an exercise in denial,” Boyd said. “I had been following the start of the outbreak in China since December; I had all the facts available to me. But even then I had no idea that this would become such a major research topic in my laboratory for what will probably be the next two years or more.”

Recently, Boyd, Pinsky and their colleagues found that, intriguingly, the very sickest COVID-19 patients also make the highest levels of antibodies against the spike protein, while patients who are only mildly ill make only modest amounts. In patients with mild illness, the antibodies don’t seem to last long — dwindling over a period of just a few weeks. The news is preliminary, but suggestive. A similar pattern of antibody expression is seen with other, non-lethal coronaviruses. And the outcome may not be as dire as the news first seems.

“Of course, not having antibodies in the blood doesn’t necessarily mean that previously infected people are no longer immune,” Roeltgen said. “We can’t say that, because we don’t know. We might have memory responses in immune cells like T cells that could be protective against a subsequent infection by the virus.”

Many more studies of all types are underway, including whether patient samples could be collected in less invasive ways than the long nasopharyngeal swab commonly used now. Researchers are studying whether people can collect their own samples, eliminating the need to travel to a health care facility and conserving PPE for health care workers.

Also, as of July 22, the Stanford Clinical Virology Lab learned from the FDA that they can begin pooling samples from multiple testing subjects pending a final review by the agency. This will enable conservation of test resources and streamline routine testing. The method is likely to be critical for quickly identifying and suppressing outbreaks in communal living situations, including skilled nursing facilities, college dormitories and jails.

Meanwhile, researchers in Boyd’s laboratory and other labs at Stanford are working to understand whether and how long-term protection from the virus occurs, either after initial infection or vaccination. They’ve set up blocking assays to determine whether the antibodies detected by the serology assay are able to prevent the spike protein from binding to the human receptor protein, ACE2, or otherwise prevent the virus from infecting cells.

“Our tests, as well as others in non-human primates exposed to the virus, give some good experimental evidence to the idea that previously infected people will probably have at least some, possibly temporary, level of protection,” Boyd said. “Of course, the important thing will be to learn which antibody test results best correlate with the real protection of an actual person exposed to the virus in their environment, and then whether we can induce those antibody responses through vaccination.”

Answers to these questions are urgently needed as the number of cases in the Bay Area and across the country continue to rise and test components become scarce.

“It feels like we’re running in front of a huge tidal wave, trying to keep one step ahead,” Kong said. “You’re always short something you never would have imagined. Right now, it’s pipette tips. But I’m confident we can handle this. COVID-19 is going to be with us for a while, and we’ve realized that we have to pace ourselves.”