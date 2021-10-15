‘Brain is of the essence’

In theory, thrombectomy devices, with their capability to clear blockages, were the perfect instrument to help physicians save brain tissue in stroke patients. However, studies of early versions showed disappointing results. Although the devices could reliably restore blood flow to oxygen-deprived brain tissue, stroke patients’ ability to function often didn’t improve much.

In the years after the DEFUSE 2 study was published in 2012, manufacturers improved the devices. Meanwhile, Albers wondered if many of the patients being treated already had irreversible injury. He wanted to find out if patients who underwent a thrombectomy fared better when the Stanford team’s imaging had shown salvageable tissue prior to the procedure.

Before the team could secure funding for a third DEFUSE trial, however, several studies were published that seemed to confirm Albers’ theory, widening the stroke treatment window to six hours in certain cases. Two had used the RAPID software, which was now owned by a company Albers had co-founded, and these studies produced the greatest treatment benefits.

Among patients with scans that showed salvageable tissue, those who received a thrombectomy within six hours of a stroke showed better outcomes than those who had not undergone the procedure. In 2015, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association changed treatment guidelines to reflect what the studies had found.

But the Stanford researchers did not believe the issue was settled, as six hours was not long enough to get to the majority of stroke patients; many live far from a stroke center or have the stroke while they’re sleeping.

“They could have said, ‘You don’t need any more patients. You’ve proven what you need to prove.’ But they also could have said, ‘Oh, no, you’re not there yet, and you’re not going to get there.’”

The Stanford studies suggested that for patients flagged through imaging, treatment could succeed up to 24 hours after symptoms began. The team was finding that “time is not of the essence. Brain is of the essence,” said Maarten Lansberg, MD, PhD, a Stanford professor of neurology who joined the effort in 1997.

The third DEFUSE trial, also funded by the NIH, began in 2016 with more than three dozen medical centers participating. The randomized study focused on patients whose stroke was caused by a blood clot obstructing one of two large arteries in the brain — the middle cerebral artery or the internal carotid artery. This happens in about 1 in 4 ischemic strokes and accounts for the most disabling strokes.

If the RAPID software showed potentially salvageable brain tissue six to 16 hours after a stroke’s onset, a patient was randomly assigned to have either standard medical treatment or an alternative that included both the standard treatment and a thrombectomy. Participants were tracked for three months, the period when stroke patients typically experience most of their recovery.

Meanwhile, another study using the Stanford-designed software had been launched in 2014 by Stryker Corp., which manufactures devices for stroke care. The design of Stryker’s trial, called the DAWN study, was almost identical to the DEFUSE 3 study with one significant difference: It pushed the treatment window to 24 hours after a stroke’s onset, compared with 16 hours in DEFUSE 3.

After an analysis of interim data, the data safety and monitoring committee stopped enrollment in the DAWN trial early, in February 2017. Among 206 stroke patients whose scans showed salvageable brain, those who underwent a thrombectomy experienced less disability than the control group. Because the DEFUSE 3 study was so similar, the NIH placed it on hold soon afterward, in June 2017, to evaluate preliminary findings.

Those weeks were nerve-wracking for the Stanford team, who waited to see what would come next for the study they’d worked so long to begin.

“We were nervous,” said Stephanie Kemp, the Stanford stroke center’s program manager. “They could have said, ‘You don’t need any more patients. You’ve proven what you need to prove.’ But they also could have said, ‘Oh, no, you’re not there yet, and you’re not going to get there.’”

Changes in treatment guidelines

In fall 2017, when Albers finally saw the data from 182 participants in the Stanford-led trial, he couldn’t sleep.

There was no need to restart enrollment. The data showed that the imaging technique Albers and his colleagues had refined over so many years could help physicians determine when they could do more for a stroke patient and substantially improve the patient’s recovery.

Three months after a stroke, 45% of the patients who received a thrombectomy six to 16 hours after their first symptom were functionally independent, compared with 17% who received standard care. Among patients receiving the thrombectomy, 14% died within three months of having a stroke, compared with 26% in the control group. The team’s findings underscored the results of the DAWN trial.

Albers thought back across the decades — his entire career. He thought about the times he’d had to tell patients, “I’m sorry. You came in too late. We can’t treat you.” About how, for some future patients, the likelihood of death and disability was now cut in half.

“This is going to change the world,” he thought.

The publication of the DEFUSE 3 study in the New England Journal of Medicine was timed to coincide with the American Heart Association’s International Stroke Conference in January 2018. On the day Albers presented the results of DEFUSE 3, the association announced changes to treatment guidelines for acute ischemic stroke, recommending a treatment window for mechanical clot removal up to 24 hours after onset in certain patients with clots in large vessels.

William J. Powers, MD, chair of the neurology department at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill at the time, headed the committee in charge of recommending guidelines. He knew that many researchers had conducted similar investigations, but the Stanford team’s contribution stood out.

“There’s plenty of papers out there that say, ‘Oh, we think we can, with 60% or 80% accuracy, identify this tissue that will live or die,’” Powers said. “But what distinguishes them — and what they really should get credit for — is being the ones who came up with a practical way to do this. They took it on, did the clinical trial, and proved that it worked.”

Powers said he has integrated the approach into his own practice, as have untold numbers of health care providers. As of July 2021, the software originally developed at Stanford was being used in more than 1,800 medical centers around the world, and more than 2 million scans had been performed. At Stanford Health Care, about five stroke patients undergo a mechanical thrombectomy after perfusion imaging every week.

‘A fighting chance’

After Cindi Dodd arrived at Stanford Hospital on that April day in 2017, a CT scan showed salvageable tissue in her brain. As part of the DEFUSE 3 clinical trial, Dodd underwent a thrombectomy to remove the clot blocking her artery.

When she woke up in the intensive care unit, her family told her what had happened. Her first thought was that she was too young for a life-threatening health scare. Then she realized the significance of the clinical trial: “It gave me the opportunity to fight for my life.”

Dodd’s rehabilitation was gradual, but after a year, she was back to walking, talking, driving and working.

“I thank you for your study that gave me a fighting chance at living as a functional human being, a contributing member of society! I will forever be thankful for you.”

She never met Albers in person, but on Thanksgiving Day 2018, Dodd looked up his email address and started to type. She told him about herself, that she was a wife with dreams of traveling and a mother with a fierce desire to be there when her two children graduated from college, married and had children of their own.

“I thank you for your study that gave me a fighting chance at living as a functional human being, a contributing member of society!” she wrote. “I will forever be thankful for you.”

The next day, Albers replied.

“It has been such an amazing year for our group to see the dream that we have had for two decades finally come true,” he wrote. “We are so grateful to patients like you, who were willing to take a chance on a new approach to treating stroke.”

— Contact Amy Jeter Hansen at ajeterhansen@stanford.edu