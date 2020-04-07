Better cancer diagnostics and treatments are in the works

Inside the smart toilet is a sort of miniature automated lab: Sensors detect whether the incoming “data” is urine or stool, allowing the toilet to execute the correct sample analysis. The appropriate disease-detecting tests are then administered, followed by one of two types of analysis: molecular, which hunts for various biomarkers; and phenotypic, which identifies physical attributes of the urine or stool, such as flow and consistency. The tests and analysis processes can even be personalized.

“If you’re at risk for kidney cancer, you’d likely be monitored differently than someone who’s at risk for prostate cancer,” said Gambhir, professor and chair of radiology and the Virginia and D.K. Ludwig Professor of Cancer Research. Recently, Gambhir and his team completed the first clinical trial of the smart toilet, showing its utility in flagging suspicious biomarkers or signs of disease. The key, Gambhir said, is that the user doesn’t have to do anything special. “Everyone uses the bathroom,” he said. “It’s the perfect way to measure health parameters without the person having to do anything differently.”

Now, Gambhir and his team are revising the latest prototype into a compact accessory, fit for any toilet. “No one wants to rip out their old toilet and replace it,” he said. “So we’re making the ‘smart’ aspect of the toilet into more of a bidet-type add-on.”

The proof is in the particulate

By shooting beams of oxygen toward tissue samples, scientists are trying to piece together an in-depth picture of cancer’s molecular secrets.

Imagine a scene from a sci-fi movie where a beam of energy streams toward Earth and strikes the ground, sending a cloud of dirt and particulate matter skyward. An imaging tool devised by scientists at Stanford operates on much the same premise. It’s called multiplexed ion beam imaging, or MIBI, and the burst of particulate matter in this case is used to detect and measure levels of certain molecules — such as those that flag cancer — in a cell.

“We want to get more granular by studying single cells and substructures inside those cells that could inform clinical decisions,” said Sizun Jiang, PhD, a postdoctoral scholar who works with MIBI, the brainchild of immunologist Garry Nolan, PhD, the Rachford and Carlota Harris Professor, and Michael Angelo, MD, PhD, assistant professor of pathology.

Traditional imaging techniques allow scientists to see whether immune cells have infiltrated a tumor, but MIBI, which was further developed at a company founded by Nolan and Angelo, takes it a level deeper, revealing details such as immune cell type and the specific cancer-fighting function the cell is executing.

Molecular imaging has often relied on fluorescence to label proteins and cells. But there are only so many clearly distinct hues, limiting the number of molecules for which one can search. MIBI gets around that by harnessing a tagging system that uses metals that are rare in human biology.

The metals are fused to antibodies, which search for specific molecules in a tissue, such as a cancer marker. If present, the antibody latches on, acting as a flag. To detect the metal markers, the MIBI instrument shoots a beam of oxygen down into a tumor sample. Like a microscopic scene from Independence Day, a plume of tissue erupts, offering itself up for the MIBI detector to inspect for the presence of rare metal.

So far, the group can collect information on up to 50 distinct molecules at a time with the technology — quite a jump from the five to seven that fluorescence provides. That leap paints a more detailed image, but it also allows the researchers to begin to tease apart the molecular interactions fueling tumor formation, growth and, potentially, destruction.

“With MIBI,” said Jiang, “we envision a future where clinicians and data scientists work together to attain a more complete understanding of what’s going on in a tumor, and can use that information to pick the best treatment.”

Live interactions

Researchers are developing technology that makes short movies of cells in tumors of live animals.

A live tumor is a messy place. Cancer cells, immune cells, blood cells and others all mix together, sending and responding to a frenzy of signaling that often represents opposing forces — either aiming to help or hinder tumor growth.

Cancer researchers want to know what those cells are doing and how they interact, but it’s not easily deciphered, especially from a still image or slice of tissue.

“What’s been missing from fundamental cancer biology research is a way to actually see the conversations and interactions between cells,” said Adam de la Zerda, PhD, associate professor of structural biology.

He has built on a technology, called optical coherence tomography or OCT, to fill that niche. The noninvasive imaging technique, often used to inspect the retina during eye exams, offers an expanded window into the world of living tissues, including tumors. De la Zerda has added a twist to the long-established imaging method using gold nanoparticles that, when pooled in a tumor, refract light in a way that enhances detail in the OCT scan.

De la Zerda’s technique doesn’t sleuth out signs of cancer, so it isn’t a tool for early cancer detection — but it could shed light on a host of molecular details that better inform cancer diagnosis overall. By fusing gold particles to antibodies, the particles can even be sent to a particular cell or protein: An antibody will shepherd the gold particle to a specific molecular structure in the body, such as a cancer marker.

“For the first time, we’re able to actually see the cells traveling around in the tumor, where they go or don’t go, and the other cells they’re interacting with,” said de la Zerda. The method has been used only in mice, but one day could be used to show how immune cells infiltrate a tumor, informing which treatments work best for specific patients.

The gold nanoparticles are not approved for use in humans, but that’s the goal. The amount needed to visualize a tumor’s specifics is minuscule — “less than what’s consumed in a gold leaf on a fancy chocolate cake,” said de la Zerda.

“We’ve known that there are lymphatic vessels in tumors, but for the first time we’ve been able to show that these vessels are performing a duty and draining the tumors of fluid,” he said. “For us, it’s akin to the difference between finding evidence of water on Mars and actually finding water on Mars.”