Mapping the human genome

The mapping of the human genome in 2003 brought a conclusive end to pseudoscientific theories about race, proving that standard racial labels mean little when it comes to biology or genetics.

The genome project found that humans are 99.9% identical genetically and that more differences exist within historical racial categories than between them.

A year after the sequencing of the genome, Francis Collins, MD, PhD, leader of the international Human Genome Project and the director of the National Institutes of Health, said in a commentary that race and ethnicity are “poorly defined terms that serve as flawed surrogates for multiple environmental and genetic factors in disease causation, including ancestral geographic origins, socioeconomic status, education and access to health care.”

Bustamante agreed, saying that race is largely a “social concept, something that doesn’t belong to biologists.”

“I would say my favorite definition of race is that it is not the property of an individual,” he said. “It is the property of an interaction of an individual within a social context.”

A better, albeit imperfect, way to characterize populations is to look to our geographic family roots, he said, because groups of people with ancestors from specific locations often share genetic variations. Bustamante is a Venezuelan-born U.S. citizen with ancestors from Spain.

If he were forced to check a box about his racial identity on a driver’s license application, he would choose Hispanic. But that says little about his biology, as Hispanics are a highly diverse group who identify based on their place of origin — and their genetics reflect this.

The inherited blood condition sickle cell anemia, widely seen as a disease of Black people, is a good example of how misleading racial categorizations can lead to poor decision-making in clinical care. In the United States, the disease is certainly most prevalent in Black people — 1 in 12 Black people carry the gene for the disease. But it occurs in other groups as well — for example, 1 in 100 Latinos carry the gene.

If clinicians assume it’s a disease only of Black people, they could miss cases that occur among other patients.

Building equity into curriculum

Recognizing the need for change, Stanford’s School of Medicine has undertaken a comprehensive curriculum review designed to build more equity into medical training and practice. The process originated several years ago, when officials considered changes to address racial disparities in care.

But the recent social justice protests and pandemic-exposed inequities made the issue all the more urgent, said Daniel Bernstein, MD, the associate dean for curriculum and scholarship.

“We teach the biology of disease very, very well,” said Bernstein, the Alfred Woodley Salter and Mabel G. Salter Endowed Professor in Pediatrics. “But as the World Health Organization has noted, about half of the contributing factors of a patient’s health are not related to biology. It’s related to where people live, what their income is, how the color of their skin affects how they are treated by the medical community, and environmental factors. … If students are only learning about 50% of health, they are missing a huge opportunity.”

The AMA’s statement on race and racism validated what some had been saying for a long time, said Italo Brown, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine hired in the fall as the health equity and social justice curriculum lead.

“For many years, we’ve had to rely on one another to get momentum around challenging people to view health differently and not look at race, but rather to focus on underlying social determinants as the driver of outcomes,” said Brown.

When instructors talk about asthma, for instance, they need to include discussion about the historical practice of redlining, which relegated minorities to neighborhoods where there is a greater exposure to harmful environmental toxins, he said.

“When you teach asthma to medical students, you have to talk about why cases revolve around communities of color,” Brown said. “If you don’t share that information, you’re missing a very large piece of the puzzle.”

Bernstein said that when teaching first-year medical students about hypertension and its connection to cardiovascular disease, the traditional approach is to focus on the physiologic mechanisms of the disease.

“How much of it is traditionally physiologic versus how much is related to environmental and social stress, based on working three jobs and wondering whether you can put food on the table, or whether you can afford the medicines,” he said.

“Students should not look only to the blood pressure cuff. They need to look at patients holistically and what is a contributing factor in terms of the effects of systemic racism, their socioeconomic situation, and the presence or lack of support systems in the community.”

For Mahoney, that represents a wholesale change from her time in medical school decades ago, when few questioned a system where doctors categorized patients by race, to one in which trainees learn instead to ask patients how they would like to be identified.

“I think this moment represents the beginning of a paradigm shift — from the time we go through medical school and residency to the way in which we are seeing patients,” Mahoney said.

“Everything is starting to change with the growing diversity of our patient population. We are responding appropriately, but it will require a major transformation of the way in which medicine is being practiced.”