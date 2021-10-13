Driven by a battery-operated pulse generator implanted in the chest, the leads fire their own trains of electrical pulses in the appropriate spot, countering the errant outbursts that cause Parkinson’s symptoms.

With standard DBS, the stimulator-driven pulse train flows steadily, changing only when the physician adjusts the patterns, on a trial-and-error basis, to maximize tremor inhibition and gait improvement without triggering side effects such as slurred speech, sensory disturbances, involuntary muscle contractions or balance problems.

In 2013, the FDA approved, for experimental purposes, a version of the implanted pulse generator that not only sends electrical bursts to the brain but also can record how the brain neurons are firing.

Researchers could now accumulate data on brain-signaling patterns in the vicinity of the implanted electrodes while the patient was walking, speaking, sitting, sleeping or engaging in other activities.

In June 2020, the FDA approved the commercial implantation of this “listening” device, making it much easier for physicians to make therapeutically useful setting adjustments because they can read brain signals from the device instead of inferring them from a patient’s motion, posture and comments.

Bronte-Stewart intends to further optimize and personalize this feedback. She is the principal investigator on a global trial of an advanced version of DBS called adaptive DBS. The goal is to transmute the accumulated data of years of research into an algorithm that lets the pulse generator do the reading in real time and, in response to what the brain is doing, directly alter its signaling pattern.

DBS was first approved in 1991 for essential tremor, a movement disorder that’s more common than Parkinson’s disease. It’s also approved for some types of dystonia, a movement disorder in which a person’s muscles contract uncontrollably; for epilepsy; and, in certain cases, for obsessive-compulsive disorder.

DBS is also being tested in a clinical trial led by Jaimie Henderson, MD, professor of neurosurgery, to treat reduced consciousness induced by brain trauma.

DBS device implantations have been performed on about 200,000 patients worldwide, close to 1,500 of them at Stanford.

For more information on deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson’s disease, see stan.md/DBS.

Restoring movement for stroke patients

through stem cell transplant

Neurosurgeries with stem cells have demonstrated just how resilient and adaptable the brain can be. In multiple studies, Gary Steinberg, MD, PhD, has used stem cells in stroke and traumatic brain injury patients to restore their ability to walk, speak and return to some of their normal activities.

Steinberg published results from a landmark trial in 2016 in the journal Stroke in which he injected bone marrow-derived stem cells into an injured area of the brains of 18 patients.

Three-quarters of the patients had clinically meaningful recoveries, meaning their daily lives were changed for the better. The others had slightly less improvement or remained the same. The recovery of some of the patients was dramatic — they were able to run and speak again after having been trapped in their injured bodies.

“Those circuits that we thought were dead in stroke patients were not irreversibly damaged,” said Steinberg, the Bernard and Ronni Lacroute-William Randolph Hearst Professor in Neurosurgery and Neurosciences. “They were repressed and could be resurrected.”

Steinberg has since been examining the underlying mechanisms of these recoveries. In MRI images of patients taken after the procedures, he observed a transient signal near the injured area — a bright spot — that correlated with how well the patients fared over the longer term. He speculated that this signal might indicate a beneficial inflammatory response, which his recent lab studies have borne out.

He found that the stem cells were not creating new neurons, as he initially thought, but were releasing dozens, if not hundreds, of different healing molecules. These molecules include growth factors that build new nerve fibers and proteins that help create blood vessels, as well as a number of immune system cells that can enhance brain repair.

“It turns out that the beneficial inflammatory response is present not just where the lesion is but is more widespread throughout the brain,” he said. “It probably stimulates circuits very widely throughout the brain.”

Steinberg has tested the same stem cells as part of a multi-center trial involving patients who suffered traumatic brain injuries at least a year before the treatment. As in the stroke study, after six months, the treated patients showed significant improvement in their ability to move and walk, compared with control patients. The researchers reported the results in the journal Neurology in January 2021. The most common side effect was headaches, likely related to the surgical procedure, the scientists reported.

Steinberg is embarking on a study of a different kind of stem cell — neural stem cells derived from human embryonic tissue, known as NR1 cells. These stem cells, which he developed 20 years ago, have advantages: They are easier to grow than bone marrow-derived cells, can be manufactured in large quantities and are not genetically altered.

He plans to begin testing them this year in a Stanford-sponsored, first human trial in about 20 chronic stroke patients with partial paralysis. The procedure involves transplanting the cells directly into the brain near the area of the injury. Steinberg is the only investigator in North America using direct brain transplantation of stem cells for stroke.

“We expect that if this strategy works, we will be extending it to other indications like traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and, hopefully, even neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s, ALS or, ultimately, Alzheimer’s, though that’s quite a bit in the future,” he said.

For more information on participating in the trial, email stemcellstudy@stanford.edu.

A high-tech glove could enable

stroke patients to rehab at home

Another new approach to treating patients who’ve suffered strokes could come from the wearable technology field.

By 2030, nearly 4% of American adults will have had a stroke, according to the American Heart Association, and as many as 80% of those who survive will end up with weakness and loss of sensation in their arms and hands.

“Having the use of two hands is absolutely essential for normal functioning. But currently there aren’t many effective interventions that can help people get that function back following a stroke,” said Caitlyn Seim, PhD, a research fellow at the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute at Stanford.

Most health insurers cover a limited amount of exercise-based stroke rehabilitation, and half of stroke survivors don’t have the mobility to even access these programs. To close this gap, Seim engineered a high-tech glove that she and her collaborators hope will one day let stroke survivors recover lost function in the comfort of their homes.

The gloves use haptic technology — originally developed for the video game industry to simulate interacting with objects and other sensory experiences — to stimulate patients’ hands with programmed patterns of vibration.

Researchers have hypothesized that applying vibration to specific muscle and sensory receptors in the hands could trigger a long-term rewiring of the brain, allowing people to regain control of their weakened limbs.

More immediately, the vibrations could also help relieve involuntary muscle contractions which distort patients’ limbs and constrict movement.

“A vibrating glove that improves hand function after stroke would be a breakthrough in the field of stroke rehabilitation.”

This idea has not been tested outside of limited laboratory studies, but that will change with Seim’s new wearable technology, which she is designing for real-world use in collaboration with Stanford Medicine stroke expert Maarten Lansberg, MD, PhD, a professor of neurology, and haptics expert Allison Okamura, PhD, a professor of mechanical engineering.

“A vibrating glove that improves hand function after stroke would be a breakthrough in the field of stroke rehabilitation,” said Lansberg. “Dr. Okamura and I are very excited about this technology, which can be easily used by people in almost any environment.”

The research team has designed the gloves to be easy to use in a home setting by patients who suffer a wide variety of stroke-related symptoms.

“Patients need to be able to put them on themselves and wear them comfortably at home, whether they have really tight fingers or really weak fingers,” said Seim, whose work is supported by grants from the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute and the National Center for Medical Rehabilitation Research.

The team has enrolled 20 patients in a clinical trial to test how well the gloves work in a home setting. Patients will use the gloves for two months, then researchers will monitor hand function for up to six months. A second trial is underway to determine how haptic stimulation affects communication between hand and brain.

“So far, everyone who’s finished with the device says they miss it, they want it back, they love it,” Seim said. “And this is after we made them wear the glove for 160 hours. So I think that’s a promising sign.”

Lansberg and neurology and neurosurgery professor Marion Buckwalter, MD, PhD, who direct the Stanford Stroke Recovery Program, are also adapting gaming technology to help patients recover hand function. A study published in March in the rehab-focused journal PM&R found that patients who used a virtual reality rehabilitation gaming device for eight weeks at home showed marked improvement of hand function and were highly satisfied with the device. The team is testing this approach in a larger, randomized controlled clinical trial.

More about efforts to improve mobility and other functions after stroke is on the Stanford Stroke Recovery Program website at stan.md/strokerehab.

New ways to see

Restoring sight to the blind

with a retinal implant

After more than 15 years of research, Daniel Palanker, PhD, and his collaborators have produced and successfully tested a first-generation retinal implant that can restore vision in people with age-related macular degeneration.

The eye disease leads to a gradual loss of sight in the center of the visual field because of damage to light-sensing nerve cells in the retina, called photoreceptors. Palanker’s lab has developed a technology that does the job of photoreceptors — a photovoltaic implant that converts incident light into electric current and transmits the visual information to the remaining, intact inner retinal cells.

“We are just replacing one layer of cells that has been lost with photovoltaic pixels,” said Palanker, a professor of ophthalmology. “We use the rest of the retina to process the electronic visual input and thereby help restore sight.”